14-year-old boy is kidnapped after talking about bitcoin on social networks

You’ve probably heard that you have to be very careful where you say you have Bitcoin, haven’t you? When talking on social networks or even among friends, it is important to be careful as you can become the target of different criminals.

In the UK, a 14-year-old was the victim of a lightning kidnapping after reporting on social media that he had made money with Bitcoin. Information is from The Guardian.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was confronted outside a Bradford restaurant, the action taking place in May, but the case was released only this week. According to what was reported during the trial, the young man was attacked, had his mouth covered and was punched before being placed in the back seat of a Toyota Auris.

young kidnapped

The owner of the vehicle, Muhammed Khubaib, is suspected of being the mastermind of the crime. He locked the car with the boy trapped between two men in the backseat. 22-year-old Khubaib assaulted the 14-year-old using a glove filled with sand.

According to the prosecution, the kidnappers said that the victim should call her mother and tell her that she should pay a ransom for £10,000 or she would no longer see her son.

The boy’s mother described during the trial that she was told by criminals who demanded payment of the ransom in cash. The victim’s mother also described her son crying on the call while she communicated with the criminals.

During negotiations, criminals only accepted £900, that should be paid as soon as the criminals arrived with the vehicle at the victim’s home.

They arrived, took the money and left the 14-year-old. The case was reported to the police and Khubaib was arrested days later.

Social networks

Judge Richard Mansell said the young man was “clearly targeted” because of his social media posts. He claimed that criminals kidnapped him after seeing posts suggesting that he had made a “some fortune” investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, it is important to always be careful about where you post your earnings. Preferably, never tell anyone that you have cryptocurrencies or valuables.