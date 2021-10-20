70 year old woman gives birth to her first child! See baby photo:

A 70-year-old elderly woman can set the record for the oldest woman in the world to have a baby

A 70-year-old Indian woman gave birth to her first child and introduced the drink! She may have become the oldest woman in the world to give birth. Jivunben Rabari and her husband Maldhari, 75, had a boy through IVF. The baby was conceived using an egg from a much younger donor.

The couple’s doctor who was responsible for IVF, Dr. Naresh Bhanushali, told the British newspaper Metro that this was one of the rarest cases he has ever seen. “When they contacted me, I told them they couldn’t get pregnant at this age, but they insisted,” said Dr. Bhanushali.

He then continued and reported: “They insisted and told me that many of their family members had undergone this treatment. This is one of the rarest cases I’ve ever seen for sure.” The elderly couple had their first baby after nearly five decades of marriage.

The oldest woman in the world to give birth that is officially registered in the record books is Maria del Carmen Bousada. He gave birth at 66 years and 358 days, that is, at almost 67 years of age. Maria had twins, two boys, in December 2006.

It remains to be seen whether Jivunben Rabari will officially be the oldest woman in the world to give birth to a baby, because she does not have a birth record that proves she is in fact 70 years old. There is also the case of another Indian woman who claims that she was 74 years old when she gave birth to twins in 2019. Her name is Erramatti Mangayamma, but apparently she has not been able to prove her age officially either, as she is not in the book of the records.

