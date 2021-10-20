9 more games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass, including Dragon Ball FighterZ

As of today (19), Outriders and Into the Pit are available now

Microsoft today announced the games that are joining the Xbox Game Pass, besides are leaving soon. Outriders is the new into the pit are available as of today (19). They are 11 games entering subscription service until the 28th of october. Check out the news below.

Available from today

Outriders (PC): People Can Fly’s coop shooter RPG had its initial release in April and was received “neutrally” as Steam reviews show. But they say the Xbox Game Pass can breathe new life into games that weren’t right.

Into the Pit (Cloud, Console and PC): Destroy hordes of demons using spells with your bare hands in this fast-paced boomer shooter that was released today for other platforms as well.



– Continues after advertising –

Coming soon

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Cloud and Console) – October 21st: The acclaimed fighting game from Arc System Works arrives this Thursday featuring several heroes and villains from many different Dragon Ball arcs.

Echo Generation (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 21st: You know those movies from the 80s/90s showing children and teenagers adventures? So, this is Echo Generation, an RPG with turn-based battles and brings the nostalgic feeling of that era. The game is yet another release to join the Game Pass.

Everspace 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – October 21st: Game setting in the far distant future with space battles. The game is still in early access.



– Continues after advertising –

Age of Empires IV (PC) – October 28: The franchise needs no comment. The fourth title in the Age of Empires series will be PC-exclusive and will be available as soon as it launches on the Game Pass, as well as coming to Steam as well.

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare (Console and PC) – October 28th: The Alan Wake that almost all fans of the series prefer to ignore. If you’ve never played before, it’s worth a try.

Backbone (Console) – October 28: Focused on storytelling, you control a raccoon detective in a gameplay style that the description calls “post-noir”.

Bassmaster Fishing 2022 (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 28: Another game entering the Game Pass upon its launch. Well, are you into fishing? This is your game.

Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 28: 2D action game with platform and roguelite elements with randomly generated stages.

The Forgotten City (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 28: Last on the list is a first-person investigation game with lots of dialogue. When you go back two thousand years, you need to prevent Rome from being destroyed by a curse.

The games listed below will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on October 31st and are now 20% off for subscribers. The titles are:

Card (Cloud, Console and PC)

Celeste (Cloud, Console and PC)

Comanche (PC)

Eastshade (Cloud, Console and PC)

Five Nights at Freddy’s (Cloud, Console and PC)

Knights & Bikes (Console and PC)

Unruly Heroes (Cloud, Console and PC)

On the official website, you can check the games they won Xbox Touch Control support, between them Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Gears Tactics, The Ascent, between others. Furthermore, new DLCs for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Grounded, Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons are also coming.

Ubisoft+ is now available in Brazil; know all about the service

Monthly plan costs R$49.99



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Xbox