‘A Fazenda 13’: Tiago’s ex, Valentina vents for not being friends with the singer | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Tiago Piquilo and Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla still hasn’t got over her last conversations with Tiago Piquilo, with whom she had a relationship 15 years ago. In a conversation with Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13”, this Tuesday (19), the former stage assistant of Ratinho vented for not being able to be friends with the singer.

In recent days, Valentina and Tiago had a kind of “DR” about the friendship relationship and the pawn tried to put “limits” on the relationship. The Italian commented the situation with Aline.

“I cried, I said ‘man, I really wanted to be your friend’ and he said ‘ah, but in the past we already had something’ and I said ‘but man, it’s been 15 years, I don’t remember, there’s no connection here’. I just wanted to be a friend because I like being a friend,” said Valentina Francavilla.

Despite being sad with the situation, the person explained that he understands Tiago’s reaction because of his relationship with singer Tânia Mara. “I understand, you know why? Because he has a girlfriend and if I also had it at home and my boyfriend was here with someone who already had something and wanted to be friends, I would think not [seria legal]”, finished the outburst.

Recently, Adriane Galisteu asked Tiago Piquilo if relations before the confinement could hinder him. The pawn has already been involved with Valentina Francavilla and Solange Gomes. After the presenter’s question, Piquilo spoke with Valentina. “We always hugged each other, we always played in here. What happens is I have a person [Tânia Mara] and you can have a person. People will not think with their head”, said Tiago.