A gambler who spent R$2.50 and won more than R$7 million becomes ‘inspiration’ at a lottery house in Recife | Pernambuco

The luck of a person who made a simple bet, which cost R$ 2.50, and won more than R$ 7 million, was the subject of this Tuesday (19), at a lottery house in Casa Amarela, in the North Zone of Recife. There were people who went to the place in search of “inspiration” to also try to become a millionaire overnight ( see video above).

The bet made in Recife alone took the prize, which totaled R$ 7,353,473.42. The bettor hit the 15 numbers of the contest 2350 of Lotofácil.

1 de 1 Lottery house in Casa Amarela, Recife, had a winning million dollar bet — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Lottery house in Casa Amarela, Recife, had a winning million dollar bet — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The winner scored nine consecutive numbers on the ticket and played a simple game. The numbers drawn were: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22 and 25.

The lottery that registered the winning bet is located on Avenida Norte Miguel Arraes de Alencar. Those who went to the place did not hide their curiosity to find out who the lucky one is, whose name was not disclosed by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF).

“Whoever I am. God willing,” said a man who made a bet. This Tuesday’s punters revealed plans and said what they could do with winning a millionaire prize.

“If you were related to this person who won, you would send a message. I would tell her to remember me,” said one woman.

The probability of hitting all 15 numbers with a single bet is one in 3,268,760.

The Lotofácil draw takes place from Monday to Saturday, from 8 pm. The person marks 15 to 20 numbers on the ticket, among the 25 available, and receives a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.

In addition to the winner, another 366 bets hit 14 numbers and won a prize of R$ 1,750.42 each.

Check out the other awards:

13 hits: 14,805 bets each won BRL 25

12 hits: 20,7197 bets each won R$ 10

11 hits: 12,10406 ​​bets each won R$ 5

REMEMBER: Bet in Abreu e Lima won prize of more than R$ 103 million from Mega-Sena

In October 2020, a simple bet of six numbers won the prize of R$ 103,029,826.38 in the 2,306 Mega-Sena contest. (see video above).

The bet was made at Abreu e Lima Loterias, in the Fosfato neighborhood, in the city of Abreu e Lima, in Greater Recife (see video above). At the time, residents speculated what they would do if they had taken the jackpot.