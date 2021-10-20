A store where a woman was the target of racism had a code to warn of ‘suspicious’ customers

The Zara store at Shopping Iguatemi, in Fortaleza (CE), where a black delegate was prevented from entering last month, had a sound code that alerted employees about potential “suspicious” customers entering the establishment. Information is from g1.

According to the general delegate of the Civil Police of Ceará, Sérgio Pereira dos Santos, the store used the sound code “Zara zerou” on the internal loudspeakers to warn its employees. According to him, these people were black and wore simple clothes to enter the store.

A former employee of the store confirmed the procedure and explained how it worked: “The store, when it identified that a person was out of the standard of customer and was entering that establishment, the phrase ‘Zara zerou’ was said on the sound system.”

“This was a command that was given so that all store employees or at least some thereafter began to observe that person no longer as a consumer, but as a potential suspect who needed to be kept under surveillance by the store,” said Sérgio Pereira.

In September, the delegate and deputy director of the Department for the Protection of Vulnerable Groups of the Civil Police of Ceará, Ana Paula Barroso, was stopped at the entrance of the store.

At the time, Zara’s press office said that the delegate had been stopped for having an ice cream when she entered the store and would not be wearing a mask.

However, the Civil Police also found that the Zara of Shopping Iguatemi in Fortaleza did not bar white customers who also consumed food and did not wear a mask in its store.

The Civil Police indicted the store manager, Bruno Filipe Simões Antônio, 32, for racism. In a statement, Zara stated that the approach was not motivated by race issues, but because of health protocols.

Read Zara’s note in full.

“Zara Brasil, which did not have access to the police authority’s report until it was released in the media, wants to say that it will collaborate with the authorities to clarify that the store’s performance during the Covid-19 pandemic is based on the application of protection protocols health, since the government decree in force establishes the mandatory use of masks in public environments. Any other interpretation not only departs from reality but also does not reflect company policy. Zara Brasil has more than 1800 people of different races and ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientation, religion and culture. Zara is a company that does not tolerate any type of discrimination and for which diversity, multiculturalism and respect are inherent values ​​and inseparable from the corporate culture. Zara rejects any form of racism, which must be tackled with the utmost seriousness in all aspects.”

