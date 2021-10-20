Accumulated: no winners, Mega-Sena prize goes to R$21 million

Caixa Econômica Federal held this Tuesday night (19) the draw for the 2,420 Mega-Sena contest, the first of the Mega-Semana da Sorte. Nobody got the six dozen right and the prize totaled R$21 million for the next draw, which will take place on Thursday (21).

Check the numbers drawn: 05-08-29-39-44-60.

According to Caixa, 18 bets matched five numbers and each winner will receive R$ 86,921.91. The court had 2,198 winning bets, with a total value of R$ 1,016.89 for each winner.

The event took place right after 8 pm (Brasilia time) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

Exceptionally this week, Mega-Sena will have one more contest, with draws this Tuesday, Thursday (21) and Saturday (23).

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. From this percentage:

35% are distributed among the correctors of the 6 numbers drawn (Sena);

19% among the 5 number correctors (Quina);

19% among the correctors of 4 numbers (Quadra);

22% are accumulated and are distributed to the winners of the 6 numbers in the 0 or 5 final contests.

5% are accumulated for the first track – sena – of the last contest of the year with final 0 or 5 (Mega da Virada).

Accumulation

If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the respective prize range.

Prizes expire 90 days after the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).