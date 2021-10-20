Acts in Chile mark two years of mega-protests that exposed popular dissatisfaction – 10/18/2021 – World

On the two-year anniversary of the mega-protests that took over the streets of Chile in 2019 and resulted in the calling of a plebiscite to formulate a new constitution, Chileans organized a new day of demonstrations this Monday (18th).

Since early morning, acts have spread across the country — especially in the capital, Santiago, cradle of the wave of mobilizations two years ago. The student movement, which kick-started the protests in 2019 by demanding the suspension of the increase in the subway fare, was one of the groups in the streets.

“The only way is the October example,” read one of the loaded banners, according to reports by the AFP news agency. About 100 protesters also stopped traffic on Alameda Avenue, the capital’s main avenue, to demand decent housing.

More than 50 calls were for rallies in Piazza Italia (or Dignidad), the epicenter of demonstrations — where, according to police, there were 10,000 people. Many of the acts were carried out in subway stations, something common in the 2019 and 2011 mobilizations.

Around 1:30 pm, protesters also gathered in front of the Chilean Congress to demand the release of activists imprisoned for two years, according to information from the daily La Nación, and at least 5,000 police were mobilized across the country to monitor the acts.

On Monday night, the Chilean press spoke of 30 detainees due to occasional confusion.

The 2019 mega-protests left more than 30 people dead and dozens injured. Hundreds of people were partially blinded after being hit by rubber bullets and gas fired by police officers, and the government of Sebastián Piñera was internationally accused of human rights violations.

Out there In Mundo’s weekly newsletter, analysis of the main facts of the world, explained in a light and interesting way.

As a symbolic mark of the date, the Constituent Assembly chose this Monday to start the debates of the thematic commissions that will draft the set of laws. Mapuche leader Elisa Loncón, president of the collegiate, congratulated the date, which she described as historic.

“For the first time, we, the peoples of Chile, are sitting at the same table, in conditions of equality and horizontality, to discuss and think about a country in which dignity becomes something common”, he said. “Today, this Assembly, the child of popular mobilization, begins a dialogue that has been waiting for decades — even centuries.”

The new Charter must replace the one in force since 1981, written under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). Although the Constituent Assembly has been delayed by debates to define its internal functioning, the drafting of the document, which will have to go to a popular vote, is viewed with hope by political analysts.

“This social unrest is being channeled into building our democracy,” said political scientist Pamela Figueroa of the University of Santiago. “It is a moment of celebration, but we know that it also brings pain to many people, due to the violation of human rights [em 2019].”

President Piñera even recognized that year that the country’s security forces had failed to comply with protocols on the use of force. Amnesty International denounced a “deliberate policy” to punish protesters, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet –former president of Chile–, investigated the allegations of state violence.

The two-year celebration of the wave of protests that culminated in the Constituent Assembly is still taking place in the midst of a new political crisis. A little less than a week ago, opposition parties called for the impeachment of Piñera, who is being investigated by the Public Ministry for alleged bribery and tax crimes.

The possible crimes were revealed after the publication of a global journalistic poll — the Pandora Papers — that showed operations of at least 35 world leaders in tax havens. Piñera is investigated for a possible conflict of interest in the sale of a mining company that belonged to his family.

Also in recent days, amid protests by the Mapuche people, the president ordered the militarization of four zones in the southern regions of the country where they are concentrated, a measure for which he was criticized.

In less than a month, the Latin American country will have presidential elections. The main candidates are leftist Gabriel Boric, 35, ultra-right lawyer José Antonio Kast, 55, and governmentist Sebastián Sichel, 44 — the latter, impacted by the dissatisfaction with the current head of the Executive, falling in the polls.

On Twitter, Boric celebrated the milestone of the protests. “It’s been two years since Chile got tired of the abuses, and we started a process of change that is still in dispute,” he wrote. “We will win, because the strength of the people is unity, not violence.”

Already Kast said that “there is nothing to celebrate”. “It’s a day to be condemned. We can never go back to accepting blackmail against our country’s institutions”, wrote the president.

Sichel, in turn, stated that this is a day that “should hurt everyone, not being a celebration”, and made a defense against “political extremes”. “It’s the failure of the political class, and the violent were able to take over the agenda because the political class did not solve the urgent problems.”