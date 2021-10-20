‘Administrative muddle’ to make Brazil Aid feasible could generate higher inflation and higher dollar, says former finance minister

RIO and SÃO PAULO — The government’s decision to keep part of the costs of the new social benefit, Auxílio Brasil, outside the spending ceiling (expenses growth limited to inflation, imposed by law) has the potential to generate more inflation and scare off investors , say experts.

These movements come from the perception of the loss of credibility of fiscal policy. Former Finance Minister Maílson da Nobrega called the decision to leave the spending off the ceiling as “an administrative mess.

For him, the proposal is a “barbershop” to try to leverage the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro:

“It was a shave. The president must have pressed for the project to be rushed to boost its popularity and the market reacted badly. It is a mix of fiscal populism and administrative mess. The market even improved after the ceremony was cancelled.

For the former minister, the measure signals a worsening in the fiscal situation. In an attempt to seek fiscal space, says the economist, “they are going to default on precatories, which is a breach of contract and a shame for an economic team that claims to be ultraliberal.”

By not respecting one of the main fiscal anchors, the government undermines investor confidence, especially from abroad, which corresponds to 47% of those who invest in the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, evaluates the chief economist of RPS Capital, Gabriel de Barros:

— The impression given is that Brazil does not even fulfill the contracts it signs with itself, that it is a country with low institutional security and that it can change the rules of the game at any time.

Fewer jobs

The consequence of this type of action is greater risk aversion, which results in the devaluation of the real against the dollar. As a result, prices rise, especially for gasoline and diesel, which are pegged to the international price.

At the same time, a perception of greater risk causes future interest rates to rise, reducing the economy’s ability to invest.

The result, points out Barros, is a year of 2022 with fewer jobs and the population with purchasing power eroded by inflation:

— The government gives it with one hand and takes it away with the other, because the quality of this decision is economically very bad. It is a false solution, a fiscal populism with a short horizon.

The chief economist at the risk rating agency Austin Rating, Alex Agostini, assesses that decisions such as funding part of the future Auxílio Brasil with resources outside the spending ceiling worsen expectations about the performance of the Brazilian economy. “The lack of fiscal control anticipates an increase in inflation”.

— The technical wing of the government, headed by Minister Paulo Guedes, has as its pillar the control of public accounts and has been resisting. The political wing of the government, on the other hand, does not want to think about the economic consequences, its objective is simply re-election. This leads to the deterioration of the country’s growth expectations — he says.

He says that the market “turned its nose” at the Planalto Palace proposal.

— There is no plan to have fiscal austerity, but to increase expenses, regardless of whether it is outside the ceiling.