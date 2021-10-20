Advanced stage of breast cancer consumes 80% of SUS resources for disease – 10/20/2021

Treating breast cancer at more advanced stages is more painful for women and more costly for the SUS (Unified Health System). These treatments represent just under half of the procedures, but consume more than 80% of the total amount allocated to care for the disease by the SUS, where seven out of every ten people with the disease are treated in Brazil.

Including chemotherapies and hormone therapies, these procedures further weaken women and, in later stages of the disease, have less chance of cure. The data are from a survey conducted by Gender and Number from the Outpatient Information System (SIA/SUS), for the years 2019 and 2020 and the first half of 2021.

The data survey is part of the Breast Cancer Today project, by Gênero e Número in partnership with the Avon Institute.

Between January and June 2021, there were just over 438,000 treatments for the most advanced stages of the disease, that is, 48% of the total of 914,000. However, they cost 81% (R$ 241 million) of the total of R$ 296 million spent by SUS with the disease. This trend was repeated throughout 2020, the first year of the pandemic, when expenditure on treatments for the advanced stages cost R$457 million out of a total of R$569 million.

The four stages of breast cancer are related to the degree of spread of the disease throughout the body and are important to determine the patient’s chances of survival. Obeying clinical and pathological criteria, the classification is made by health professionals who monitor the case.

In general, the third and fourth levels are considered advanced. By stage 3, the tumor is already growing in nearby tissues or has spread to lymph nodes, structures of the immune system located in areas of the body such as the armpits. In stage 4, there is already metastasis, that is, dissemination to other organs. Treatments at these stages demand more resources and have a greater impact on women’s quality of life.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates that Brazil registers more than 66,000 new cases of breast cancer per year. It is the second most incident among women in Brazil, only behind skin cancer. There are no official data in Brazil on the incidence of the disease among trans and non-binary people, but they can also develop the disease, as well as men.

Diagnostic tests such as mammograms help to screen and detect breast cancer early. SIA/SUS data show that the amount of these procedures dropped 40% between 2019 and 2020.

On the other hand, in the same period, treatments to get rid of the disease rose 5%. The use of chemotherapies and hormone therapies related to tumors in stage 3 grew by 7%, the highest percentage of growth among all procedures for the four stages analyzed for this report.

Less chance of cure

The drop in the number of exams worries health professionals, who already see in this movement a possible impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the treatment of cancer.

The impact of detecting breast cancer at later stages is the decrease in the chance of a cure. A patient in stage 3 will be treated to heal, but she has a higher risk of the disease coming back compared to patients who start treatment in stages 1 and 2

Daniela Dornelles Rosa, board member of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology (SBOC)

Oncologist specializing in breast cancer, Rosa says that, in addition to the emotional costs of discovering the disease in more advanced stages, there is also the economic impact on the health and pension systems.

“In stage 4, when there is metastasis, many patients have to take time off work and get treatment for the rest of their lives. It is possible to control many types of breast cancer for several years, even in these circumstances. But many women will have to enter the INSS to dedicate herself to the treatment, then the SUS will also pay this bill. In addition, the professional will leave the labor market and contribute less,” she explains.

Rosa explains that there are similarities in the treatments adopted in the early and advanced stages, but, in more severe cases, many patients also need to take care of the effects of the treatment. “In stage 3, the patient undergoes procedures very similar to those in the early stages, but the chance of needing more chemotherapy, for example, is greater. With that, she may need hospitalizations to treat the toxicity of the treatment, which also demands more investments from the SUS”, he adds.

‘A new SUS’

The arrival of patients with more advanced stages requires even greater investment in infrastructure and in the training of health professionals.

The SUS was designed based on primary care and a family health strategy. Prevention and detection have always been the strength of the SUS, to prevent patients from reaching secondary care as much as possible. [serviços e procedimentos de média complexidade] and in tertiary care [alta complexidade], steps that demand more specialized and more expensive treatments

Alessandro Bigoni, researcher at the Department of Epidemiology at the Faculty of Public Health at the University of São Paulo (FSP-USP) and at the Center for Studies in Health Planning and Management at the Faculty Getúlio Vargas (FGV Saúde)

Rigoni is one of the authors of the white paper “Health Budget Pressures for 2021 and beyond”. The document, signed by doctors, researchers and the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), makes two warnings. First, it signals that SUS started to be underfunded as of 2016 due to fiscal austerity measures by the Michel Temer government (MDB). Second, it pays attention to the unsustainability of the system if this scenario is maintained in the coming years.

“The cases that primary care cannot handle will generate a financial burden for at least the next five years. The pandemic will take a while to end, but when that happens, we will need a new SUS”, warns the researcher.

“Once patients start to come to SUS with cancer in more advanced stages, it is necessary to ensure that they are able to undergo treatment as quickly as possible”, he completes. The 60-day law requires the SUS to offer treatment within this period, from the diagnosis of cancer. The 30-day Law, on the other hand, requires the SUS to perform diagnostic tests on patients with suspected cancer within that period.

The Brazilian Society of Mastology warns of the increased incidence among women in Brazil and worldwide. The population’s lifestyle, with more sedentary habits and unhealthy diet, as well as later pregnancies, are factors that contribute to the growth of cases among younger women.

Beatriz Jardim, an epidemiologist and doctoral student at the Institute of Social Medicine of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (IMS/UERJ), also recalls that the change in the demographic profile of the Brazilian population has an impact on the increase in the incidence of breast cancer in the country, a since the disease is more frequent in patients over 60 years of age.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), at the beginning of the 21st century, life expectancy at birth for women was 73 years. In 2019, it reached 80 years. But for Jardim, the increase in treatments is also a good sign: “The SUS has so far been able to respond to the demand of the patients it serves”.