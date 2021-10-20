After a viral video, comedian from Bahia watches a PSG game as a guest of Neymar

With the help of famous friends, the Bahian comedian, composer and influencer Cristian Bell was upgraded to his location in the Parque dos Príncipes stadium, and from an ‘inconvenient’ fan barred by security guards, in the Paris team’s last match, he entered as a guest of Neymar, this Tuesday (19), with the right to meet the ace behind the scenes of a Champions League game.

The saga alongside his girlfriend, who is also an influencer Rafa Moreira, was once again shown on the young man’s social networks, who now had luxury supporting characters such as Olympic champion surfer Ítalo Ferreira, actor Tiago Abravanel, former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and even the host’s father, Neymar Pai, who questioned Bell about the use of the term “pisser” when referring to Neymar, in the video that went viral on Friday.

Bell, of course, didn’t drop the shuttlecock and explained that it was a compliment in Bahia, and Neymar’s father disarmed, admitting that he knew the meaning, and that it was something positive around here.

With Neymar Jr, the “bitch”, the games did not stop. “I’m unemployed. Want me to wash your plane, (can I) wash your car? The plane has to be clean every day. I take your child to school. I have a sister, I put my sister on her tape”, commented the comedian, eliciting laughs from Menino Ney.

“I’ll do anything for you. I sweep your house, I wash your pool”, continued the comedian, who was even invited to a role with the player and his gang afterwards. “Will I be on the review with you? I don’t know how to play CS [Counter Strike], but I learn. I’ll take the shots for you”, he joked, before asking the player to send a save to Bahia. He even pretended to borrow some money: “I’m Neymar’s moneylender”.

The meeting was made possible thanks to businessman Jota Amâncio, one of the people closest to Neymar, who received meeting suggestions on social networks from famous people such as singer Tierry, also a friend of Bell.

In this Tuesday’s game, without Neymar, who is injured, Paris Saint-Germain beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the third round of the Champions League group stage.