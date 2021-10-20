After betrayals, Sammy Lee and Pyong announce back: “I chose to forgive”

Sammy Lee and Pyong announced the return of their relationship after three months apart. The announcement of the termination came when Pyong was still on the reality Ilha da Record, after alleged betrayal by the ex-BBB. Their relationship is marked by controversies of infidelity on the part of Pyong and the emotional consequences generated in Sammy.

On Instagram, Pyong celebrated: “Forgiveness is not something deserved. We don’t deserve it, I don’t deserve it. Forgiveness is given to us out of love. The transformation takes place before that, it takes place in true repentance. The love of my life has forgiven me, so today is a day of joy! In my heart, and certainly in heaven!”

At the end of the text he still made a point of leaving a statement in Korean for his beloved: “Sammy, you are unique, I love you so much and I need you. Thank you for loving me and thank you for being a woman with a heart turned to God.”, says the translated passage.

Sammy Lee in a long statement on his Instagram reflected on the importance of family, on forgiveness and love. Check the full text:

“I allowed myself to meet this new person. I always felt something about the FAMILY. Something strong, objective, and radical. However, I had never been able to define it in words. Over the past few months, I’ve known myself. I learned to love myself, I learned that emotional dependency is unhealthy, and I learned to be myself. But still, I kept feeling something, deep in my heart, that was pounding in my head, telling me that there is a balance. In the midst of my studies, I heard a phrase that frighteningly managed to define exactly what I felt my entire life about FAMILY.

‘I’d rather fail being with my family than prosper without it…’

I know, it’s radical. But I always thought this life didn’t make sense, you know? An unfair, impartial world… a life we ​​spent struggling and in the end, we died and left everything behind…

Reading Ecclesiastes, I came to the conclusion that the purpose is not really life here… and that here, it doesn’t make sense. I want, and always wanted, to spend this crazy journey with my family, every person in my family. I love each one of them, and I believe that exactly because of this, no matter how long it takes, I will prosper being together with my family.

As I said earlier, I allowed myself to meet this new person, but I also chose to forgive, in truth, the Man I swore not to abandon before God. Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours,” said Sammy.