After breaking up with Luísa Sonza, Vitão reveals a relationship with Whindersson

The singer Vitão participated in the podcast Podpah and vented about many intimate details of his life, including the numerous attacks he receives on the internet. He also talked about his relationship with the comedian Whindersson Nunes, ex-husband of Luisa Sonza, with whom Vitão ended the relationship recently. In the conversation, the artist resolved the doubts of several people about how he dealt with his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

When talking about the various attacks from haters he has received since he started the relationship with Luísa Sonza, Vitão talked about the psychological consequences after the whole situation: “I still read today [com os haters], left me many emotional sequels. I think it’s a mess that should have happened in my life, because it made me grow a lot as a man, as a human being, put my foot down”, said the artist.

He still continued talking about the moment he was in his career when the avalanche of attacks started: “I came, since the beginning of my career, I came from a moment of great ascension, a lot of public acceptance, everyone enjoying it a lot, my numbers growing every month, everything happening easily. Working a lot, but things happening, all the artists I liked, sticking to me”.

“This stuff happened in my life, to put my foot a little on the ground. Maybe, if I continued like this, everything just worked out, maybe I’d become a bro like ‘oh I’m fuck*, everything works out for me, I’m too good and that’s it, you know what? A lot of people started to hate me, a lot of people got to know me in a very pejorative way. Many doors had closed, my numbers dropped, but brands didn’t want to deal with me anymore”, said the rapper.

Then Vitão started talking about attacks he received even while walking in the street. Also on the subject of exposure and attacks by haters, the singer was asked if he had talked to Whindersson about the whole situation involving him, Luísa and the comedian. Vitão started to answer giving a light laugh:

“Yeah, man, actually, We swap soft ideas these days. Even brand to see. We haven’t even bumped into each other yet, he’s making his tapes there. I think he’s training to fight, I think he’s going to fight. But we’ve already exchanged ideas, like, bro, later [dos ataques]. Before, when the stuff [ataques] it was happening, we didn’t get to exchange ideas”.

“Nowadays we change, sweat, all the time. One day he came to call me and talk. He’s been living this internet thing for much longer than me in other proportions, in a much larger proportion than me, right. So he said: ‘Damn it bro, I know what this tape is like, the thing is to be strong’ I said, ‘Damn it, daddy’. I was happy the brother came to exchange an idea in maximum humility. I’ve always been his fan”.

“I always thought he was an impeccable artist, I always thought he was very cool, very talented and I don’t know. People created a feud between us that never existed, you know? Nothing ever happened between us”, emphasized the singer, dropping any rumors they had created about the comedian having been betrayed by Luísa with the singer.

In fact, this fact has already been denied by Whindersson who recently went public to say that, in fact, he ended his marriage to Luísa Sonza and that there was no betrayal. He then received several attacks from people who demanded a position about him not having spoken at the time when Vitão and Luisa were being attacked. See the excerpt from the Vitão interview where he talks about the attacks and the relationship with Whindersson: