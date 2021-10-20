After controversy with player, company CEO threatens to end partnership with Flamengo | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Rodolfo Landim, president of FlamengoAlexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/20/2021 09:00

Rio – After the ironies and criticism he received for positioning himself in favor of the player Vitinho not lower his socks and stop covering the sponsorship of MOSS, the CEO of the company, Luis Felipe Adaime, used social networks to vent. He threatened to end the partnership between the sponsor and Flamengo.

“No more money. Next year, no more. Hugs. Good luck for Mengão to get R$ 6 million. I think it’s easy,” wrote Adaime, after a Flamengo fan made fun of the amount of R$ 3.6 million he had received. the company pays the club for advertising on the media.

The controversy involving the company and the club began on Monday. In contact with Jornal O Dia, Luis Felipe Adaime, CEO of Moss, said that Flamengo’s Marketing orientation had already been done “about four times”, but the request had no effect. So much so that after the game against Cuiabá, a match in which Vitinho played and participated in a controversial move at the end of the second half, Luis used social networks and promoted an unusual campaign to ask the attacker not to lower the material in the games.

Moss became a partner of Flamengo in April this year and the contract, which will yield R$ 3.6 million (amount paid in cash) to the club’s coffers, is valid until December 2021. In addition to the midfielder of the men’s professional team, the brand is also displayed on the property of the women’s team rubro-negro.