After Globo faces crisis, Globoplay could be the network’s salvation; know the reason

O Globoplay won an extraordinary record for its history. The streaming platform of Globe achieved record sales in the second quarter and a significant increase of 42% in the number of subscribers.

In addition, users of the streaming service watched more than 192 million hours of content in the months of April, May and June, according to information by journalist Guilherme Ravache, from UOL.

What helped Globoplay in record revenue? Partnerships! This year, the platform closed with Deezer, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and Disney. During the period, Grupo Globo’s on-demand arm ensured additional revenue of R$ 113 million compared to the same period last year.

With the 68% increase in revenue compared to the same period in 2020, Globoplay must have earned R$ 280 million. Globo does not confirm the value, but with the pace per quarter, the service could reach R$ 1 billion in 12 months for the first time.

“Globo bet everything on digital, now it can’t go back. The problem is that streaming is an increasingly competitive business with an increasingly worse margin. Globo is very good with content, Big Brother proves it. But it will be difficult to continue investing in streaming, which is very expensive, without neglecting other areas. It will be even more difficult to make streaming give the same profit as TV did”, said a former executive of the company.

In a statement, Globo informed that “public information is available in the report. Any others that involve commercial agreements are internal and strategic for the business”.

“We have a clear business strategy, solid economic and financial situation, competence, quality, commitment and dedication of all employees. Even in the face of good results, we know that the pandemic should accompany us for a while, which should still require patience and special care to resume the normal pace of production. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on employee health and safety as a top priority.”, declared Manuel Belmar, general director of Finance at Globo.