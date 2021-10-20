After Ludmilla’s complaint, Multishow assumes lack of representation in awards

It appears that Ludmilla’s complaints about the Multishow Award have had their effect. After announcing that she would not perform at the event because she was snubbed in one of her best years of career, the Globo group channel issued a statement this Tuesday (10/19).

Read the channel release:

“We had a chat with Lud a little while ago, in active listening, and we understand her position. We know that today’s world is still far from ideal representation and we will continue to work on whatever it takes to evolve. In 2019, we created the Multishow Award Academy, a group of about 500 specialists linked to music – critics, journalists, businessmen, record companies, broadcasters, contractors and representatives of all genres and regions of the country to elect the nominees for the Multishow Award (which then they have their winners chosen by the public). But we are aware that the fight for diversity must be daily and we understand that we need to be even more committed to the cause”.

Multishow’s official Twitter account made a point of communicating that it has been following the career of Rainha da Favela for years and that it will continue to honor her: “Multishow has followed Lud since the beginning of her career. We have a long and solid partnership that allows us to always exchange ideas to evolve together. Over the past few years, we have been proud to have Ludmilla’s presence in many editions of the Multishow Award, both with unforgettable performances, as well as in 12 nominations, being deservedly awarded as Singer of the Year and Gum Music in 2019 and Music of the Year in 2020. Lud also competes this year with two nominations – Hit of the Year and TVZ Clip of the Year”.