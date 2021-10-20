After reconnecting with Samuel, Pilar gains new love; know who · TV news

Shortly after getting back together with Samuel (Michel Gomes), Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will see a new love emerge in her life in In Times of the Emperor. She will catch the attention of Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch), a lawyer who will stay at Quinzinho’s hotel (Augusto Madeira) and will be enchanted by the young woman in the Globo telenovela.

In the chapter of the plot by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson scheduled to air this Wednesday (20) , the defender will arrive in Rio de Janeiro to resolve issues related to a family heirloom.

“Did you already know the court? You’re going to like it a lot. In addition to the wonderful rooms, you can still enjoy the wonderful Grande Casino Perequeté, the best in Brazil”, Quinzinho will affirm.

However, the owner of the establishment will be confused and will hand over Pilar’s room key to her new guest. The doctor will arrive just as the lawyer is about to open the door and will demand an explanation. Embarrassed, Diego will ask forgiveness for the mistake.

playback/globe TV

Mouhamed Harfour will be Diego

“I’m sorry, miss, I couldn’t imagine,” he will say, his gaze fixed on the young woman. Mouhamed Harfouch and Gabriela Medvedovski have already worked together in Malhação Viva a Diferença (2017), in which he played a teacher and she a student.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

