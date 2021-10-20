After releasing a video while he was in prison, Roberto Jefferson provokes Alexandre de Moraes

BRASÍLIA — In response to the request for explanations by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), about the circumstances of a video released the day after the order for him to return to prison, former deputy Roberto Jefferson provoked a provocation. to the magistrate by saying that he produced the material to deal with the “curse on the wicked and perverse.”

The PTB president returned to the prison on the 14th, when he received a medical discharge. In the recording, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) ally said that he “prays” “in favor of Xandão”, a term used by Jefferson to refer to the STF minister.

Covid CPI:Draft report proposes indictment of Bolsonaro for aggravated homicide and 11 other crimes

After the release of the video sent to Jefferson’s allies, Moraes asked the Rio de Janeiro State Department of Penitentiary Administration to explain the circumstances of the recording of the material, as the material was made public on the same day as the president of PTB returned to Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, known as Bangu 8.

According to Moraes, the recording would imply “disrespect to compliance with the restrictive measures imposed” on Jefferson, who had his accounts on social networks blocked.

“The video was produced inside the premises of the Hospital Samaritano Barra, on 10/14/2021, in the morning; it is about Psalm 109, versus 6 to 19 of the Holy Bible, “the curse on the wicked and perverse”, which produced due to the Minister’s decision to have lost its effectiveness, that the gag law lasted only while hospitalization, returning to the prison, it lost its purpose,” declared the former deputy on Tuesday.

2022 Elections: PSDB preliminary debate has mea-culpa on support for Bolsonaro and dispute for reforms

On the 13th, Moraes ordered the “immediate return” to the prison of the former deputy, after receiving information from the Hospital Samaritano Barra, in Rio de Janeiro, that he is already able to be discharged from the hospital.

Arrested in August by Moraes order for attacks on democratic institutions, Jefferson was hospitalized after experiencing health problems.

In addition to being imprisoned, Jefferson has already been denounced by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for his attacks on institutions. The defense had pointed out the existence of health problems to request his transfer to house arrest. Jefferson is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, so his arrest caused discontent in the Palácio do Planalto.