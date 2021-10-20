After revealing boycott, Ludmilla will help Multishow Award to be more inclusive · TV News

After announcing that she will not be appearing at the Multishow 2021 Awards because she does not feel welcome at the ceremony, Ludmilla has announced that she will help the awards be more inclusive starting next year. This Tuesday (19), the singer said that she was contacted by the event’s organizers, but that she will keep her word and will not participate in the traditional show shown on the subscription channel.

“After my position, Multishow called me, we talked and they proposed to me to contribute to changes in the awards starting next year. Let’s talk to, together, put into practice general changes that involve not only the collective, [mas também] the commitment to always be up-to-date to meet the new requirements of the music market,” wrote Ludmilla on Twitter.

The artist added that she intends to contribute to the advancement of the music market in terms of identity: “I’ve been very unmerited and ignored, mainly because I came from where I came from and because I am who I am, so I want to contribute to making the music market more fair and inclusive”.

“[Que] the hard work is recognized and that the artists who will succeed me do not go through the difficulties I have already gone through. And no, I don’t perform this year at the Multishow Award”, concluded the artist.

This Tuesday morning, Ludmilla complained about not having been nominated for the Singer of the Year category in the last two editions of the awards. “Even though I was nominated for other award categories, there is a clear lack of recognition and understanding of the (few) awards we have here in Brazil,” lamented the funkeira.

The singer won the category in 2019, but was booed by the audience when she received the Gum Music Award for Different Wave, the main reason for her fight with Anitta – fans of the powerful organized to harass Ludmilla and even made racist attacks on the occasion.

That year, Ludmilla took over the relationship with Brunna Gonçalves. Since then, the performer of the hit Esque de Onda has been ignored in the main category of the event: “A representative of minorities, black singer, bisexual, funkista, peripheral. I was never nominated for the Singer of the Year category. Unfortunately, that’s the way to go. that the system boycotts you”.

Check out the tweets:

Let’s talk to, together, put into practice general changes that involve not only the collective but also the commitment to always being updated to meet the new requirements of the phonographic market. — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 20, 2021

where the hard work is recognized and the artists who will succeed me don’t go through the difficulties I’ve already gone through. — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 20, 2021

And no, I don’t perform this year in the Multishow Award! — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) October 20, 2021

Other side

Wanted by TV news since the morning, Multishow issued a statement about the case late on Tuesday. The channel informed that it understood the artist’s position and that it will continue working to evolve in this theme. Check out the full release:

“We had a chat with Lud a little while ago, in active listening, and we understand her position. We know that today’s world is still far from ideal representation and we will continue working on whatever is necessary to evolve. In 2019, we created the Multishow Award Academy, a group of about 500 specialists linked to music — critics, journalists, businessmen, record companies, broadcasters, contractors and representatives of all genres and regions of the country — to elect the nominees for the Multishow Award (who later have their winners chosen by the public).

But we are aware that the fight for diversity must be daily and we understand that we need to be even more committed to the cause. Thus, together, we proposed to create an even more diverse Collective, to add to the work we have been doing, contributing to the next editions of the Multishow Award.

Multishow has been with Lud since the beginning of his career. We have a long and solid partnership that allows us to always exchange ideas to evolve together.

Over the past few years, we have been proud to have Ludmilla’s presence in many editions of the Multishow Award, both with unforgettable performances and in 12 nominations, being deservedly awarded as Singer of the Year and Gum Music in 2019 and Music of the Year in 2020. Lud also competes this year with two nominations – Hit of the Year and TVZ Clip of the Year.

She has always been and will continue to be present in many of our musical programs, such as TVZ and Música Boa Ao Vivo, as well as live broadcasts of major concerts and festivals. She is, without a doubt, one of the greatest singers in Latin America and we have enormous admiration for the artist she has become.”