Airplane crashes in Texas and everyone on board survives – International

One
plane
with 21 people on board
it fell
this Tuesday (19) when taking off near Houston,
Texas
, and all
passengers
and the
crew managed to get out
the aircraft before it caught fire, firefighters said.
The plane – a twin-engine McDonnell Douglas, according to a local official – was almost completely destroyed by the flames, according to impressive images released by the emergency services. There is only one recorded wound, said the Katy Fire Department, west of Houston.
“Fortunately the 21 passengers, including the three crew, were registered as being removed from this twin-engine just before it was engulfed in flames,” the firefighters said.
The McDonnell Douglas plane crashed as it took off at Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire, bound for Boston, officials said.
On the plane were people who would attend the night of the baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.
Tim Gibson, director of Waller Harris County Emergency Services, said “they were stunned, very stunned, but they came out on their own.”
The flames were put out “after substantial effort” by firefighters, Gibson said.