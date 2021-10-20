Airplane crashes in Texas and everyone on board survives – International

Passengers and crew “were stunned, very stunned, but left on their own” (photo: Reproduction/Social Networks)

One



plane



with 21 people on board



it fell



this Tuesday (19) when taking off near Houston,



Texas



, and all



passengers



and the



crew managed to get out



the aircraft before it caught fire, firefighters said.

The plane – a twin-engine McDonnell Douglas, according to a local official – was almost completely destroyed by the flames, according to impressive images released by the emergency services. There is only one recorded wound, said the Katy Fire Department, west of Houston.

“Fortunately the 21 passengers, including the three crew, were registered as being removed from this twin-engine just before it was engulfed in flames,” the firefighters said.

The McDonnell Douglas plane crashed as it took off at Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire, bound for Boston, officials said.

On the plane were people who would attend the night of the baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox.

Tim Gibson, director of Waller Harris County Emergency Services, said “they were stunned, very stunned, but they came out on their own.”

The flames were put out “after substantial effort” by firefighters, Gibson said.