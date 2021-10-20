Airplane dumps sewage into house garden and leaves residents covered in excrement | Unusual World

Andrew Palmer / Unsplash Plane dumped sewage in man’s garden

One man was covered in excrement after a plane released “human waste” in the garden of his home in Windsor, UK. In addition to the resident, the place was “completely taken over” by the fluids.

Speaking to The Royal Borough Of Windsor and Maidenhead aviation forum, Councilwoman Karen Davies said she was “horrified” by the incident.

According to the newspaper Daily Mail

, a counselor called attention to the rarity of the case and said that the hot weather may have been one of the reasons for the event.

Airplane toilets generally store sewage in special tanks, which are discarded as soon as the plane lands. In accidents where excrement leaks from an aircraft, it usually freezes before it reaches the ground due to the low temperatures.

“I know that a lot of incidents happen every year with frozen sewers from planes, but this one hasn’t been frozen, and his entire yard has been splashed in a very nasty way,” said a Clewer East adviser. “He was in the garden at the time, so a really horrible, horrible experience.”

“I hope it never happens to any of our residents again,” added the woman.

At the time of the incident, the resident contacted the airline — name undisclosed — which denied having a plane in the area at first, but later confirmed it after the man identified the aircraft through a route-tracking application.

“We received about ten reports of ice falls [com excrementos] per year and, although we cannot investigate the origin of an ice fall, we record reports of this nature,” the Civil Aviation Authority informed the newspaper.

“Although the authority records suspicions of ice falls, we cannot investigate their potential origins in relation to specific flights,” he continued. “CAA [sigla em inglês] is not responsible for damage that may be caused ​​by an ice fall”.