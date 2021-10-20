Aline Wirley, ex-Rouge, reveals bisexuality and recalls gay relationship – Famous

Aline Wirley (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This week the singer



Kelly Key



released another episode of his podcast, called ”



ThursdayPod



“, broadcast through her Youtube channel. This time, the guest was the ex-Rouge artist



Aline Wirey



, who revealed to be bisexual during the chat.

Currently married to the actor



Igor Rickli



, who played the vilo



Alberto



in



Flower of the Caribbean



,



Aline



has a 6 year old son,



Antnio



.

”



I’m bissexual. I’ve never told anyone this, you’re being the first person. I found myself. One day I looked at a woman and I was like: ‘u?’ In fact, it was love for that person that sprang up. I lived a very beautiful love story with her. It was many years ago



“, said



wirley



.

She recalled that nowadays it’s easier to have this type of conversation, because in the past it was still a bad subject. ”



It’s very difficult to be what we are in the ‘boxes’ that society wants to put us in, so I really hope that exchanging an idea like this makes the other person see ‘my God, I’m shocked, Aline likes girls too’. Let other people also say, ‘That’s cool, I’m that person too. I’m glad she’s talking so calmly



“he opined.

It is worth remembering that last year, the couple gave an interview to the



Extra



where they commented on the family and the racist attacks the couple has faced for ten years. ”



When I look at everything that Igor has built alongside Igor over the last ten years, I feel very happy and grateful for our meeting. Because we went through many things, from the coolest ones, like the arrival of our son, to the most hair-raising



“, shot



Aline



at the time.