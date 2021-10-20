Alisson highlights Liverpool’s Champions League campaign after victory

Liverpool continue with 100% success in the group stage of the Champions League. This Tuesday, the English team beat Atlético de Madrid by 3-2, away from home, and remained at the top of Group B, now with nine points.

Brazilian Alisson was one of the highlights of the match played at Wanda Metropolitano. The goalkeeper made great saves in submissions from De Paul, João Félix, Carrasco and Koke to ensure the visiting triumph. After the duel, shirt 1 praised the English club’s campaign.

“We know how important it is to start well and score away from home in the group stage, especially in the Champions League, the main club tournament in world football. “he stated.

“Today, we played another great game. Facing Atlético’s great team here in Madrid is always complicated, but we had a very good performance. which, once again, worked,” he added.

In this edition of the Champions League, Liverpool also defeated Milan and Porto. The next match for the continental tournament will be against Atlético de Madrid at Anfield on 3 November.

The next match is this Sunday against Manchester United, away from home, for the English Championship. Alisson also designed the classic.

“By the end of the week we’ll have another big duel ahead of us, so let’s start thinking about it from now on. We hope to be able to have another great performance and come out with the victory, which is very important for us,” he concluded.