Among those vaccinated, only very elderly people with pre-existing diseases are at greater risk of death from Covid-19, study reveals

An Italian study released on Wednesday found that people vaccinated against Covid-19 have a very low risk of dying from the disease. According to the survey, only very old people who already had other comorbidities are still at more risk, even if they are completely immunized.

The study, conducted by the National Institute of Health of Italy (ISS) and part of a report released regularly by the institution on deaths from Covid-19, shows that, on average, people who died after being vaccinated were around 85 years old and five other comorbidities before infection.

Cases of heart problems, dementia and cancer were some of the most recurrent found among the cases of death of people fully immunized against Covid-19. Among those who were not vaccinated and died, the average age was 78 years with four pre-existing medical conditions.

Number of deaths is low among vaccinated

The analysis, conducted between February 1st and October 5th of this year, involved the medical histories of 842 people who died from Covid-19. Of these, 671 had not been vaccinated and 171 were fully immunized against the disease.

During the study period, 38,096 people died from Covid-19 in Italy. Of these people, 33,620 did not receive the two doses, or single dose, of the Covid-19 vaccine.

2,130 people who died had received only the first dose, or were infected before the 14-day period after the second dose needed to produce antibodies. And only 1440 were fully vaccinated.

In early October, Italy reached the goal of immunizing 80% of its population over 12 years old with either two doses or a single dose, a goal that the government had indicated as a guarantee of a significant degree of safety against the virus.

Despite achieving this goal, since October 15th, the government has made sanitary passes for proof of vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for all workers. The measure provoked protests in several cities, such as the capital Rome.