Ana Clara explains why she is single: ‘Nobody can measure up’

Ana Clara Lima is one of the darlings when it comes to BBB. In addition to having participated in BBB 18, she also talks with the eliminated from the program of the week at Multishow. Despite everything being fine at work, the presenter has been single for some time and explained that she hasn’t found “anyone up to it” yet to change that status.

“Yes, single. My love life is great, but I prefer to focus my attention on my work. Today I don’t see anyone who is a potential person who can share the attention I need to give me and my work. was up to competing with that time,” she explained.

Ana Clara Lima explains the reasons for being single Image: FACES Group

Despite not having publicly assumed any relationship, Ana guarantees that her love life is great in an interview with VAM Magazine. She also talked more about how she learned how to deal with haters on the internet.

“Nowadays I’ve learned to deal with all the benefits and harms of the internet and public life. I always try to ignore what makes me wrong, and not take it to me. I always listen to the criticisms that help to evolve, I respect opinions, but the offenses, disrespect blocking, I ignore!”, he added.

Despite the haters, Ana is having a lot of success with the reality show, so much so that in the last edition, she ran a program on her own at Globo, the BBB Duty. Despite the challenge, the presenter guarantees that she is now more confident because of the challenge.

“Something that comforts me a lot in this situation, is believing that the people who put me there trust my work, that’s why I like working with the creative even more. Boninho knows who’s good and who’s not. I don’t doubt my potential. when people put me in the place where they think I should be. I was very happy when he commented on Twitter that I deserved more space on TV,” he revealed.