Ana Paula Siebert denies Roberto Justus’ betrayals

Model Ana Paula Siebert, 33, used social media to clarify fans’ doubts. Among the questions, the wife of Roberto Justus, 66, denies that she lives in an abusive relationship with the businessman or that she has been betrayed by him.

Siebert bemoans gossip about the relationship and denies that her husband demands that she always wear makeup: “That’s the most lying lie I’ve read in days. Whoever invented it should be ashamed to write something so crude,” he wrote in Stories. She also talks about children: “I wanted to have two, but we agreed to have only Vicky, because she already has 4 brothers and I’m super happy and fulfilled”.

The model declares that she doesn’t like jealousy and maintains a healthy relationship with Justus’ ex-wives, including Ticiane Pinheiro. “We always talk about Rafa (Rafaella Justus)! We have no reason not to talk! I respect her and her story, and especially Rafa. So we talk, yes, we talk about important decisions for good and harmony from everyone in the family, because that’s what matters!”, he clarifies.

Betrayal

Ana Paula says that she was never betrayed by Justus and guarantees that she doesn’t worry: “I trust my husband a lot. He’s not that type! But… If they know something, I’ll accept it by Direct. All eyes on you!” she, marking her husband. Furthermore, the model also denies that she sleeps in a different room from the entrepreneur. “That’s a lie. We never sleep apart. Another invention of someone,” he says.