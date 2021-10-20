Ana Paula Siebert denies that Justus asks her to always wear makeup

Ana Paula Siebert denied the rumors that ran on the internet last Tuesday (19). Married with Roberto Justus, the model used her social networks to clear up the rumors.

One is that Justus would have been unfaithful and that he would demand that she had makeup on before he woke up, so that he would always see her overproduced.

“That’s the most lying lie I’ve read in days. Whoever invented it should be ashamed to write something so coarse…”, mocked Ana about the rumors that she is 100% made up for Justus.

The model, when asked about having more children, whose decision would have been denied by her husband, confirmed the agreement, as Justus has four other children from previous relationships. “I wanted to have two, but we agreed to have only Vicky, because she already has 4 brothers and I’m super happy and fulfilled.”

Ana also denied that she doesn’t get along with her husband’s ex-wives. “I hate jealousy”, she began, who said that it’s a lie that she and Ticiane Pinheiro don’t talk. “Lie! We always talk about Rafa [Rafaella Justus, filha de Ticiane e Justus]! We have no reason not to talk! I respect her and her story, and especially Rafa. So we talk, yes, we talk about important decisions for the good and harmony of everyone in the family, because that’s what matters!”.

Ana also said that she used to block haters because it was the easiest way to get away from those who didn’t like her and also denied that she and Justus sleep in separate rooms. “Lie. We never sleep apart. Another invention of someone.”

When it came to whether she had ever been betrayed by Justus, she denied it. “Lie. I trust my husband a lot. He’s not that type! But… if you know something, I’ll accept it by direct. @robertoljustus, all eyes on you!” joked the model.

