Angelina Jolie’s children draw attention at an event. See why!

Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of “eternal“, Marvel superhero movie starring her, accompanied by five of the six children with Brad Pitt. For the event, the actress bet on a Balmain dress, vintage jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Beladora. The session took place this Monday night (18), in Los Angeles, where the artist posed for photos with her family on the red carpet.

The movie’s cast has Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, between others. The premiere of “Eternos” is scheduled for November 5, 2021 in Brazil.

Angelina Jolie’s children steal the show at the premiere of ‘Eternals’

Angelina Jolie appeared with Maddox, aged 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, aged 13. Zahara, aged 16, and Shiloh, aged 15, also enjoyed the premiere. Pax, 17, was the only son of the actress who was not there.

Zahara wore a shiny silver look already known to the public: was O same chosen by Angelina in the 2014 Oscar edition. “Zahara is wearing the same dress Angelina used to wear. I love it,” said a fan. “I loved the daughter wearing her mother’s dress,” said another. “Zahara is wearing the dress Angelina already wore,” noted a third.

On the web, Shiloh was compared to her father, Brad Pitt. “My God, Shiloh looks just like her father,” observed a netizen. “Shiloh looks like Brad,” said another. “Guys, Shiloh is a mix of Brad and Angelina,” said a third.

Actress’s accessory draws attention at an event

Angelina Jolie attended the event in the United States with a “chin strap”. The metal piece worn by the actress during the production’s launch was trapped between Angelina’s chin and lip. The exotic accessory even matched Jolie’s earrings.

‘Eternals’ will introduce a new group of superheroes

Directed by filmmaker Chloé Zhao, “Eternals” will introduce a new group of Marvel superheroes in theaters, more precisely powerful and immortal beings who were created by the Celestials and have lived secretly on Earth for the past 7,000 years. The appearance of these characters will be important for the events after Avengers: Ultimatum (2019) and promises a big impact for the future of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe.