another dog dies on board and Latam suspends transport of pets in Brazil

After the case of the death of a dog during a flight from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, the record of one more pet fatality on board led Latam to decide to suspend the transport of animals for 30 days.

According to g1, the announcement occurred due to the death of an American Bully breed dog last Thursday, October 14th. The pet died on a flight between Guarulhos and Aracaju.

According to the airline, in a report issued by the veterinary team that handled the dog, it was concluded that he gnawed the wooden kennel (carrying box) in which he was being transported and suffocated himself.

“Latam had already been carrying out an in-depth analysis of all the procedures for this type of transport, and in this regrettable event, it carried out all the processes correctly. In light of this scenario, the company has now decided to suspend the sale of pets in the aircraft hold for the next 30 days to the Brazilian market”, says the company.

And for those who have already purchased the service, how is it?

According to Latam, customers who have already purchased the service will be able to carry out the transport normally, or opt for a refund, which can be made through service channels.

Check out the full note from the airline on the case, as presented by Yahoo News:

