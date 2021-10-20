Anvisa approves study by University of Curitiba for Covid treatment

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the clinical study by the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) of an advanced cell therapy product for the treatment of patients with viral pneumonia as a result of Covid-19. The clinical trial is part of one of the research projects approved in the internal public notice of PUCPR, launched in 2020, which was subsidized by the Regional Development Bank of the Extreme South (BRDE).

Contemplated by the same notice, another survey that assesses the status of carrying the virus in domestic dogs and cats recently presented results.

In 2020, the higher education institution selected a total of 13 projects, six of which have already had partial or conclusive results disclosed. According to the research director at PUCPR, Vanessa Sotomaior, some studies were already underway and, with the help of the BRDE, it was possible to complete them or guarantee the continuity of the project.

“PUCPR, with its scientific research area, has been contributing with studies on the coronavirus, in addition to humanitarian projects that help society face this crisis,” said Vanessa.

For the vice president of BRDE, Wilson Bley Lipski, the disclosure of advances in these surveys contribute to confirm the social responsibility character of the sponsorships carried out by the bank. “We are happy, not only for the cooling off of the pandemic, but also for the contribution of researchers in our region to the global scientific knowledge about this disease,” he said.

This is the second successful initiative between BRDE and PUCPR. The first was with BRDE Labs, a program developed in partnership with Hotmilk – PUCPR’s Ecosystem of Innovation, which selected innovative startup projects aimed at the demands of agribusinesses in Paraná.

ADVANCED THERAPIES – Coordinated by professor at the PUCPR School of Medicine, Paulo Roberto Slud Brofman, the research in humans assesses the therapeutic potential of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) for the treatment of patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome resulting from the new coronavirus.

The study will include 60 patients with viral pneumonia caused by Sars-CoV-2 confirmed by RT-PCR tests, in moderate or severe condition. The protocol includes the signing of the Informed Consent Form (FICF) by the patients.

The Worker’s Hospital, the Hospital de Clínicas of the Federal University of Paraná and the Evangelical Mackenzie University Hospital, all from Curitiba, in addition to Hospital Espanhol (Salvador), Hospital de Clínicas of Porto Alegre and the National Institute of Cardiology (Rio) will participate in the research. of January).

Advanced therapy products are developed based on human cells or genes, considered special medicines, and require health registration with Anvisa. The use of these products without the Agency’s authorization can put people at serious risk and constitutes a sanitary and criminal offense.

For clinical use in the population, there must be unequivocal proof of the safety, efficacy and quality of the products. During the development phase and through controlled research, the clinical indications, the main adverse reactions observed, the special care for the patient during and after use, as well as the critical attributes of the product’s quality, are defined.

PETS – According to information supplied by Agência Brasil, the survey coordinated by veterinarian Marconi Rodrigues de Farias, a professor at the School of Life Sciences at PUC-PR, attested that only 11% of dogs and cats inhabiting the homes of people who had Covid- 19 present the virus in the airways. These animals have positive molecular tests for SARS-CoV-2, but no clinical signs of the disease.

So far, 55 animals have been evaluated, 45 dogs and 10 cats. They were divided into two groups: those who had contact with people diagnosed with Covid-19 and those who had not. The research aims to analyze whether animals that cohabit spaces with people with Covid-19 have respiratory symptoms similar to those of guardians, feel difficulty breathing or have nasal or ocular discharge.

PCR tests were carried out, that is, molecular tests, based on the research of the genetic material of the virus (RNA) in samples collected by swab (long and sterile cotton swab) from the nasopharynx of the animals and also blood collections, in order to see if the domestic dogs and cats had the virus. “They get the virus, but it doesn’t replicate in dogs and cats. They cannot transmit”, explained Farias.

According to the researcher, the possibility of dogs and cats transmitting the disease is very small. The study also concludes that around 90% of animals, even having contact with positive people, do not have the virus in their airways.