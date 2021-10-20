App driver will receive salary, 13th and FGTS after judge recognizes bond | Economy

shutterstock Uber is one of the mobility companies operating in Brazil

A judge from Minas Gerais recognized the employment link between a driver and a transportation application company. The decision addressed the phenomenon known as “uberization” and considered that the employment contract took place in the intermittent mode, a novelty brought about by the labor reform.

The driver claimed that he provided services for the company between February and June 2020, with all the legal requirements of the employment relationship. The company denied it, arguing that the relationship is of a civil nature, as it works with technology in the urban mobility segment. The application’s defense also maintained that the driver is free to register with the application and can even provide services to any other applications in the same segment.

Despite this, judge Paulo Eduardo Queiroz Gonçalves, holder of the 1st Labor Court of Sete Lagoas, pointed out that if the company were really a mere connection platform between customers and service providers, the prices of the races should be agreed between them, in rather than being subjected to any performance controls by the platform. He also added that it is up to the driver to respond to the calls and follow the criteria required by the platform, preferably offering treats to customers, in order to be well evaluated and remain registered.

For the judge, the relationship that developed between the parties configures work of an intermittent nature, provided for in article 443, paragraph 3, of the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), in which “the provision of services, with subordination, is not continuous , occurring with alternating periods of service provision and inactivity, determined in hours, days or months, regardless of the type of activity of the employee and the employer”.

In his analysis, the driver is not free to choose the races he wants to attend, since the platform’s adhesion contract provides that the partner driver is also evaluated by the race acceptance and cancellation rates, and the one that is repeatedly poorly evaluated may have its license to use the application cancelled.

For these reasons, among other arguments, the employment relationship between the author and the technology company was recognized, in the form of an intermittent employment contract, with a monthly salary of R$ 1,200. The application was ordered to register the contract in the driver’s work permit and pay, in addition to the salary, the indemnified prior notice, the 13th proportional salary (4/12) and the proportional vacation.

Deposits were also determined for the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) for the entire period of the employment contract, as well as on the severance payments with the addition of a 40% fine, under penalty of equivalent indemnity. Finally, the agreement in the amount of R$5,000 was approved.

Analysis is not new

Attorney Janaína Ramon, from the Crivelli Advogados Associados law firm, states that the analysis of the recognition of an employment relationship within the framework of the intermittent contract is not unprecedented. The Superior Labor Court (TST) has already analyzed decisions in this regard. In at least two cases, the employment relationship was not recognized, as it was up to the driver to define when (and if) to run the races.

“In the case of the TRT-3 (Minas Gerais) decision, what was mainly evaluated was the issue of subordination and regularity in the provision of services, considering that the refusal of calls, for example, does not imply the absence of subordination. This is fully related to the driver’s earnings, demonstrating the subordination to the rules imposed by the applications, as well as the fact that they are terms of adhesion, with the impossibility of negotiating clauses, generating the so-called legal subordination, which , with the exception of hyper-sufficient employees, is also a common issue in employment contracts with employment relationship. Regarding habituality, also related to earnings, there is no fixed, but customary, working hours, which guarantees recognition in this requirement”, explains Janaína.

The lawyer also says that other drivers have full chances of success in claims with a similar thesis, provided that the requirements of the employment relationship are proven.