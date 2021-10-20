Apple beating: HomePod Mini will have new colors and Apple Music, a new plan – with Siri support

Among the news — some unexpected — from the Apple event this Monday (18), are the new color options for the HomePod mini and the new Apple Music subscription plan — called “Voice”.

With Siri now also showing up in other smart speakers, Apple wants to be in the fight with its main competitors in the market, such as Alexa and Google Nest — and, for that, decided to innovate in colors.

In addition to white and black (spatial gray), the user will soon be able to choose their HomePod Mini in yellow, orange and blue.

The price remains the same: $99. Apple, however, has yet to release a specific release date. The new color options still don’t have a date to arrive in Brazil.

Sales are forecast to start in November and target the following countries: United States, Australia, China, France, Germany, Austria, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Germany, Hong Kong and India

New subscription to Apple Music

Apple also announced the “Voice Plan,” a subscription that works exclusively for the Siri Virtual Assistant worth $4.99 ($27.50 in direct conversion). This is the company’s cheapest subscription model.

The feature will grant access to all Apple Music content via voice commands on any compatible device.

To subscribe to the new plan, just go to the Apple Music app or directly from Siri, using the command “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice test” and that’s it.

It is noteworthy that the novelty is not yet available in Brazil. Like the HomePod Mini, it will initially only be available for 17 countries.