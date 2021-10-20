Apple will sell fewer iPhones due to crisis in chip supply, says JPMorgan – 10/19/2021 – Tec

JPMorgan on Tuesday (19) became the second major brokerage in two weeks to reduce its iPhone sales forecast during the end-of-year shopping season in the face of the global semiconductor crisis.

JPMorgan has lowered its iPhone revenue estimate to $63 billion ($350 billion at current prices) for Apple’s first quarter of fiscal year 2022, down nearly 4% year-on-year, according to a report by Samik Chatterjee.

Last week, Needham said iPhone 13 sales would total 80 million units in the first fiscal quarter and lowered estimates for the quarter of year-end purchases by 10 million devices.

For the fourth quarter, JPMorgan expects $46 billion in revenue for Apple from the iPhone after the sale of 58 million units, slightly above Wall Street’s average forecast of $US. 41 billion (R$227.6 billion).

According to data from Refinitiv, analysts expect sales of 45 million iPhones in the last quarter of this year and 79.4 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Users wanting an iPhone 13 are already having their patience tested as they experience one of the longest wait times for the Apple device in years, analysts say.