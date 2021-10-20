Are you in favor of the resignation of Sylvinho from Corinthians? Vote for My Timo’s poll

The defeat in the derby against São Paulo put even more pressure on Sylvinho in charge of Corinthians. Last Tuesday, Gaviões da Fiel, one of the main fans organized by the club, published a note asking for the departure of the coach.

The fans’ discontent reached Parque São Jorge. In contact with some representatives of the club’s Board of Directors, the report of the My Timon found that several conversations and discussions about the coach took place in a meeting last Tuesday. Most of the board members have the same position as Gaviões da Fiel.

Sylvinho arrived at Corinthians at the beginning of the 2021 Brazilian Championship after unsuccessful attempts by the board to hire Renato Gaúcho and Diego Aguirre. So far, the coach has led Timão in 29 matches, with ten wins, 11 draws and eight defeats, with 28 goals scored and 26 conceded. The achievement is 47.13% and the team is currently sixth in the national competition.

