Argentina freezes food prices for 3 months to contain inflation

Latest official data available show that inflation increased 52.5% in the country in September compared to the same month in 2020 and accumulated an increase of 37% in the first nine months of 2021

EDUARDO MATYSIAK/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Companies say the Argentine government did not consider their proposals before deciding to freeze food prices to try to contain inflation



the government of Argentina decided last Tuesday, 19, freeze food prices and other consumer products for three months, at the level of October 1st, as a measure for contain inflation, one of the main macroeconomic problems in the country. The measure will take effect this Wednesday, 20th, and was adopted after a meeting with businessmen in the food and other mass consumption sectors. “From now on, a resolution is in effect, which will be published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette, containing nearly 1,500 products across the country, with prices on October 1st, which is mandatory for all production and marketing chains” , said the secretary of Interior Commerce of Argentina, Roberto Feletti. According to him, the government observed “sufficient consensus” among businessmen to proceed with the price freeze, and only 139 products from a list of around 1,500 were left out. The Secretary of Interior Commerce also stressed that the measure allows “to ensure at least during the next 90 days a certain stability in this basket” of products.

According to the latest official data available, Argentina’s persistently high inflation rose 52.5% in September from the same month in 2020 and accumulated a 37% increase in the first nine months of 2021. For the food and beverage mix , there was a year-on-year increase of 53.4% ​​in September and a rise of 36.6% in prices this year. According to Feletti, in the first half of October there was an “acceleration in prices” for food and cleaning and personal hygiene products, which was in the range of 10% to 25%.

Hours before the government announced the decision to freeze prices, the Coordinator of Food Products Industries in the country (Copal) issued a statement in which it ratified its willingness to enter into a dialogue to reach an agreement. But, at the same time, he warned that the government’s summons did not “guarantee the conditions to reconcile the possibilities” of businessmen in face of the request for “stabilization” of prices. Copal, which represents around 14,500 food and beverage companies, stated that there was “lack of will on the part of the authorities to reach an agreement with the sector” and that the government did not take into account the proposals presented by the businessmen.

For Daniel Funes de Rioja, head of Copal and União Industrial Argentina, the country’s largest employers’ organization, the argument that inflation has accelerated due to the increase in food and beverages “doesn’t make sense, because there are other divisions whose prices are rising. above” the range of this category and the general consumer price index. “The industry is not the cause of inflation, but it suffers its consequences,” said the business leader, who attended the meeting with Feletti. Copal also stated that the price freeze policies “do not resolve the macroeconomic imbalances that give rise to inflation” and, moreover, “are unsustainable, as they affect the continuity of production in the long term, as they lead companies to produce at a loss ”. Feletti declared that the Copal statement “does not help” and that the government is willing, “if there are very negative profit margins, to establish corrections” for the measure.

*With information from EFE