Argentina: price freeze comes into effect; trade alerts to possible shortages – Economy

the government of Argentina published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday, 20th, a resolution of the Secretariat of Interior Commerce, from which the prices of 1,432 products will be frozen until January 7, 2022. October, explains the state agency Télam.

The decision must be followed by “all producers, traders and distributors” throughout the national territory, says the text. The standard also defines that companies that integrate the production chain of the products on the list must “increase their production up to the maximum of their installed capacity” and ensure transportation and supply during the period of validity of the measure.

The president of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services, Mario Grinman, warned of the risk of shortages, with the official measure, according to local newspaper Ámbito Financiero. According to him, when they finish what the companies have already manufactured, they may no longer produce during the period, if they conclude that they will have a loss. Grinman lamented that the country had returned to a strategy that, according to him, “never worked”.

Commerce Secretary Roberto Feletti countered on Twitter, criticizing the “threats”, saying he was open to dialogue and negotiations, “but not in these terms”.

Another local newspaper, Cronista, highlighted that the product list has 881 pages, as it includes prices determined for each product in each of the 24 districts of the country.

Argentina faces an increase in inflation, by more than 50% a year in the most recent reading, plus an increase in poverty and other social problems as a result of the pandemic of Covid-19. The country negotiates a new aid package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In addition, the decision to freeze product prices is taken in a period that includes the November 14 legislative election in the country.