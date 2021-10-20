Arthur Nory defends title and tries for an unprecedented bi for the country in the World Gym | world of artistic gymnastics

Current world champion of the fixed bar, Arthur Nory begins defending his title this Tuesday, at 21:20 (GMT). Along with Caio Souza, he competes in the qualifiers for the World Artistic Gymnastics in Kitakyushu, Japan. Just three months after finishing 12th at the Olympics, the 28-year-old gymnast brushes away the dust of what he considered a blow for not having been to the Olympics final in Tokyo and looking for a comeback, perhaps with a two-time world championship.

In Kitakyushu, the favoritism on the fixed bar belongs to Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto, Olympic champion in Tokyo. Nory, however, is still in the running, with a good chance of making it to the final. If he gets the bi-championship he will achieve an unprecedented feat for a Brazilian. No gymnast in the country has won two world titles in a row. The only two-time Brazilian world champion is Diego Hypolito, gold in the soil in 2005 and 2007, but silver in 2006. Arthur Zanetti and Daiane dos Santos were also world champions.

– You come from a year as world champion, so you generate that charge even for me, guys, I charge a lot, I covered myself a lot for the Olympics. It was all very new, so I didn’t know how to deal with being the current world champion. All competition is a learning experience. We’re going to win, we’re going to lose… It’s about keeping your head in the right place at all times. I’m training a lot. All the preparation was very intense to be able to make my best presentation – said the gymnast.

Bronze on the ground at Rio 2016, Nory arrived in Tokyo as one of the favorites on the fixed bar podium for being the current world champion of the device. He didn’t hide his sadness when he saw the grade of his series in the Games and realized he was out of the final. The gymnast revealed to have gone through depression and a burnout on the way to the Games. Barriers that were left behind.

– Coming back here to Japan has been amazing, it’s been a goal for me since after the Olympics, I’ve put the Worlds back in Japan in my mind. I arrived, I couldn’t believe it when I was boarding. Going back to the land of my ancestors is really cool.