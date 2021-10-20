Artist imagines what it would be like if Jason Momoa were Kratos in a movie

Aquaman would be a great God of War!

Hard to talk about PlayStation without remembering God of War. The franchise became an absolute success by allowing players to slay gods from different mythologies in the most brutal way possible in the skin of the bloodthirsty Kratos. His presence is so intimidating that it’s hard to choose who would be worthy to play him in a possible movie adaptation. Even so, a Brazilian artist decided to think about what Jason Momoa would be like as the God of War.

Momoa, the God of War

The art was made by Darlan Silveira, who created a page in the Instagram as a hobby to publish fun montages imagining warriors for your stories. It turns out that his latest warrior needs no introduction: he is himself Ghost of Sparta.

The montage is based on the Nordic version of the character, introduced in God of War (2018). In this game, Kratos is a more experienced man and, even though he remains bitter, he tries to use his strength in a more conscious way. After all, he now needs to set an example for his son.

To turn Aquaman’s actor into the God of War, the artist sought out different references to the hero’s pose, including official action figures from the game. Check out the full art:

When is the God of War movie coming out?

Although there is a lot of public interest, PlayStation has no interest in adapting God of War in series or movie at the moment.

There is greater interest from the studio in taking their games to other media, as will happen with the HBO series of The Last of Us and the version live action Twisted Metal with Anthony Mackie, but the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus still has a lot to yield in video games.

God of War: Ragnarok, the next game in the franchise, is slated to hit the Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022.

