Assassin’s Creed Infinity can retell classic stories [RUMOR]

Since the last official Ubisoft update, on july this year, about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the company did not detail more about the game that should be the next big step in the series. This makes room for rumors and theories to appear. the rumors most recent come from a reddit user who claims to be Ubisoft employee and realize that infinity will be made of episodic form in semi-open worlds.

Reddit Smooth-Earth2875 user claims that players will be able to take on the role of several different assassins in each Inifity storyline.. In addition, the information mentions the possibility of Ubisoft retelling stories of games already released, though still it is not clear which. So it wouldn’t be a full remake, but a history reconstruction. Redditor claims that the game is still at an early stage of conceptualization and development.

IT’S important note that the User credibility has not yet been checked by Reddit’s moderation team. The user Smooth-Earth2875 made itself available to demonstrate its work credentials at Ubisoft and stated that he tried to contact the site but got no response.. One of the moderators states that the team did not receive messages from the user, but offered to verify the credentials.

“Although it is in the early stages of conceptualization and development, Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in a solid enough state that I can confidently describe what form the game will take. Infinity is inspired by Helix de Unity. Each entry will be a small linear experience with semi-open world levels, like hitman games, and each Assassin story will feature several missions.“, says the Reddit user.

“Ubisoft is also planning redo and retell old Assassin’s Creed games in Infinity. Is still too early to determine which games are older will be recounted. Finally, a new story will be added over time for an additional cost.. Assassin’s Creed open world will be developed at the same time as Infinity“, ends.



Finally, he completes the post, making himself available to provide Ubisoft’s credentials to certify the veracity of the information. Until the writing of this news, the post has not been updated.

what is known

Concretely, the Ubisoft, so far, has revealed just that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in development and introduced those responsible for production. The company stated that the new game will be made in collaboration between Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec studios. According to the company, the objective of the union is in favor of a more integrated and collaborative construction process, focused on the company’s talents and not on the studios themselves.

The full update post, which was made on July 7, 2021, you can check it out here.

Via: Game Rant Source: Reddit