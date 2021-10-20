At the TSE, Salomão votes to impeach deputy for spreading fake news

The exacerbation of political power and the use of social networks to promote unfounded aggressions against democracy and the electronic voting system during elections can constitute abuse of political power and misuse of the media, pursuant to article 22 of the Complementary Law 64/1990.

Minister Salomão defined the case as relevant to the entire institutional system of Electoral Justice

This was the proposal made by Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, Inspector General of Electoral Justice and rapporteur of the process in which the Superior Electoral Court assesses the impeachment and decree of ineligibility of the Pocketnarist State Deputy Fernando Francischini (PSL-PR) for the propagation of fake news elections in the 2018 elections.

The trial began in session on Tuesday night (10/19) and interrupted by request for a visit by Minister Carlos Horbach. So far, ministers Mauro Campbell and Sergio Banhos have already voted, who accompanied the rapporteur. The partial result does not form a majority, as four votes will be required in the Plenary of seven TSE judges.

This is the court’s first precedent on the subject, in a judgment that should be taken from the north to future cases, in times of political extremism and disinformation campaigns driven by social networks. This characteristic was highlighted by the rapporteur, who cited the “relevance of the case to the entire institutional system of the Electoral Justice”.

Franceschini is on trial because on the 2018 election date, at 4:38 pm—thus 22 minutes before the close of voting—opened a live on his Facebook profile in which he posted false news about alleged fraud in the use of the voting machine.

The broadcast lasted 18 minutes and reached 70,000 people. In the following weeks, the content had 400,000 views, 105,000 comments and over 6 million views. At the time, Franceschini was a federal deputy and was running for the position of state deputy. By carrying out the unfounded attacks, he claimed to be protected by parliamentary immunity.

For Salomão, the case constitutes both an abuse of political power for authority and misuse of the media.

“The attack on institutions by the candidate, reporting frauds in the electronic voting system that have never occurred, has a disastrous repercussion on the stability of the Democratic Rule of Law and on the trust placed by voters in the electronic voting machines, which, it is reiterated, have been used for 25 years in Brazilian elections without any proof of manipulation or adulteration”, he concluded.

The proposal made to the collegiate is to grant the ordinary appeal filed by the Electoral Public Ministry to impeach the state deputy and declare his ineligibility. The measure would lead to the annulment of votes in 2018, with recalculation of the electoral and party quotients in the majority election in Paraná.

Social networks as a means of communication

The case came to the TSE after the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná ruled out the misuse of the media via social networks. For the court, and requires proof of the use of press vehicles, such as radio, newspaper or television, for the benefit of a particular candidate.

Defendant’s lawyer, Gustavo Kfouri highlighted in the previous oral argument of the TSE in which the court upheld a similar conclusion of the regional electoral court when applying Precedent 24, which bars a re-examination of the factual set (RESP 31-02.2017.6.21.0173).

The same case was used to argue that an eventual conclusion different from the TSE can only be valid for cases from the 2022 elections, as the existence of judgments referring to 2018 is already enough for the application of the principle of annuality – the idea that it vetoes sudden changes of jurisprudence in cases referring to elections in which there are already decisions establishing an understanding.

For Minister Salomão, the conclusion is wrong because Article 22 of Complementary Law 64, when establishing the illicit act, includes in the text the generic expression “vehicles or media”, an open type that allows for framing conducts practiced by any communication instruments of mass diffusion.

According to him, the jurisprudence of the TSE never made a vertical discussion of the matter. Although traditionally the media are considered magazines, TV and newspapers, the technological revolution has placed the internet on this list, with the 2018 campaign as a time frame in its use to amplify the dissemination of candidacies.

“Thus, in my opinion, the internet fits perfectly into the concept of media and can flow into the conduct of art. 22 of LC 64/90 being present the other illicit requirements”, he concluded.

It also ruled out the occurrence of a sudden change in jurisprudence. He highlighted that there are no specific TSE judgments on the matter. And even so, he pointed out that the aforementioned legal institute can never represent a license for the practice of reprehensible and unfounded attacks on democracy and the electronic voting system.

Minister Carlos Horbach asked for a view to better analyze the case

Parliamentary immunity and crimes

The mention of the parliamentary immunity of a federal deputy, used by Franceschini during the live to protect the speech itself, it was also not accepted by the rapporteur as a defense. Minister Salomão highlighted the jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court according to which, for the incidence of this legal institute, it is necessary to verify whether the speech adhered to the constitutionally accepted parameters.

“Parliamentary immunity, although broad and necessary, does not have an absolute character and does not accommodate manifestations outside the Legislative House without connection with the mandate, especially when they become a real aggression to the principles and foundations contained in the Federal Constitution”, he pointed out.

In the opinion of the rapporteur, the acts of the then federal deputy are also serious enough to generate his impeachment. THE live it took place while the ballot was still open and was used to promote itself as a “paladin of justice” representing falsely deceived voters, in an act of self-promotion and self-serving.

“The defendant’s search for votes on the date of the election, in true self-promotion, has such a degree of censorship that, in principle, it also falls within the crimes of article 39, paragraph 5, II to IV, of Law 9,504/1997”, said the minister Solomon.

0603975-98.2018.6.16.0000