Atento will have to inform the government of companies with call centers affected by cyberattacks

RIO – The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), an agency of the Ministry of Justice, will notify Atento to inform how many and which companies had the operation of call centers affected by the attempted cyberattack identified by the Spanish multinational last Sunday.

Only Azul Linhas Aéreas officially communicated to Senacon about the damage to its call center service, but other companies reported on their websites and in a message sent directly to customers about problems with call centers due to the attack.

None of them estimate the time for regularization of call centers. Among these companies with service problems since Sunday are, in addition to Azul, Vivo, Livelo, Unimed-Rio, Burger King, Itaú Unibanco, Cielo and BMG.

The department also says it is monitoring complaints on the subject and asks consumers to register any difficulty in communicating with companies so that it can take action. And he adds that he will verify that the affected companies are adequately communicating the problem, as well as the alternative service offers.

One of the world’s five largest providers of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services, Atento serves 400 companies in 14 countries.

The company, however, does not inform its list of clients in Brazil or which ones were affected by the contingency procedure to contain the cyberattack. Sought, Atento did not send positioning.

Senacon also remembers that regulated sectors such as banking, healthcare and airlines are required to maintain 24-hour customer service.

Technology expert Alfredo Montenegro considered that companies are increasingly investing in automated customer service processes using artificial intelligence, machine learning and algorithms.

And he recalled that many of these services run on cloud solutions as a way to serve more consumers, especially after the coronavirus pandemic, which guarantees service alternatives even with the complete or partial interruption of service via the call center.

— When there is a problem with something that could compromise the system such as an attack. hackers or just attempt, services are all stopped as a form of security — explains Montenegro.

And complements:

— Therefore, you will hardly see companies with an alternative telephone system for customer service. There is no time for that, as the protection of information is the most important thing. A quick change of companies or temporary replacement of systems is not feasible.

The executive of a company that develops service robots (so-called chatbots) for companies from the most varied sectors also remembers that the search for automated service processes is increasing as they offer a high conversion rate and help reduce costs.

He emphasizes that it is important that companies seek to diversify their customer service platforms, with alternative routes.

Companies highlight that other channels work normally

With part of the call center service carried out by its own team, Vivo maintained the telephone service to its customers, despite admitting a longer queue time.

Unimed-Rio, in addition to sending messages to its users informing what had happened and the reduction in its service capacity, offered a temporary telephone number for calls from users who need authorization for procedures, in addition to virtual means.

Azul reinforces that the online service channels are operating normally and that it is working together with the partner company to minimize impacts on customers.

Itaú Unibanco informs that the interruption of part of the operation of its call centers due to an attempted cyberattack suffered by Atento — which is one of the institution’s six suppliers in this segment — impacts, above all, demands related to cards, vehicle financing and credit consigned.

The bank recommends customers to prioritize self-service through applications, website and WhatsApp while the interruption persists. And he adds that the bank’s systems have not been compromised.

BMG states that the impact for the bank was minimal and that it still has more than 88% of the customer service positions operating normally. And he adds that to assist with the demands, the SAC team structured service processes with support from other partners, drawing attention to the various digital service channels, such as WhatsApp, website, URA and application, which continue to function normally.

Livelo confirms that, since Sunday, the telephone service has been partially inoperative. But he claims that customer service via chat and Whatsapp, which already accounted for most of the demand, continue to function normally.

Cielo restricted itself to informing that it is following the contingency plan.

BK Brasil, from the Burger King brand, draws attention to the fact that social networks, currently the main point of contact with the public, have had no impact on the standard of service. And it also highlights that there was no breach of user data security.