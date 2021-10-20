Atento’s clients remain without the services of the call center company, victim of cyberattack | Companies

Two days without the Atento Brasil service systems , victim on one cyber attack on Sunday (17), companies like Blue , Cielo , Itaú Unibanco and Alive continue recommending digital channels, relying on internal teams and other suppliers to maintain customer service.

THE Unimed Porto Alegre communicated to customers an “outage in the operating system of its call center”, which is operated by Atento. Instead of the toll-free service via 0800, yesterday, the insurance company released a common landline number for contacts.

Itaú Unibanco, which preventively interrupted part of the operation of its call centers due to the incident, reported on Tuesday (19) that the impact on call centers — especially demands related to cards, vehicle financing and payroll-deductible credit — “has been gradually reduced.”

Vivo said today that it maintains its own service team, activated yesterday, and that it continues to interact with all customers through the Live app, automated service at the call center and in stores, in addition to the Vivo Empresas application for corporate customers.

Other Atento clients like BMG Bank, Cielo and Riot Games they also reported that nothing has changed regarding Atento’s systems and that they maintain the customer service alternatives adopted since the cyberattack on the service provider.

Sought this Tuesday by the report of Value, Atento chose not to comment. Yesterday, the company informed that it was focused on working with the authorities, in secrecy, and that it would comment later this Tuesday.