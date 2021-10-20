Athletico-PR x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

This Wednesday night, Athletic-PR and Flamengo face off at Arena da Baixada, at 9:30 pm, for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. In competition, it is worth remembering, there is no criterion for the goal scored as a visitor for the tiebreaker. Whoever advances to the decision will face the winner of the other bracket, which will be played by Atlético-MG and Fortaleza.

On the home side, Hurricane will not have Bissoli and Pedrinho, who have already defended other clubs in the competition: Cruzeiro and Vitória, respectively. In addition, Christian and Richard are suspended against Fla and are also out of the deck for coach Alberto Valentim.

The Rio team will have the absence of Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique. The midfielder suffered a thigh muscle injury during a Uruguayan national team match against Colombia, in the qualifiers, and performed internal work at the Vulture’s Nest last Monday. The attacker is still recovering and trained accompanied by physiotherapists also on Monday.

It is also worth remembering that João Gomes has dengue and, thus, remains low on the Fla team. On the other hand, David Luiz, who entered the transition phase, is not registered in the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET

Athletico-PR x Flamengo

Date and time: 10/20/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA – SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA – SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

fourth referee: Thiago Luis Scarascati (SP)

fifth referee: Sidmar dos Santos Meurer (PR)

VAR: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (VAR/FIFA – SP)

where to watch: Globo, Premiere, SportTV

LIKELY TEAM

ATHLETICO-PR (Technician: Alberto Valentim)

Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Léo Cittadini, Erick and Abner Vinicius; Nikão, Terans and Renato Kayzer.

suspended: Christian and Richard.

Suspended: Thiago Heleno.

Outside: Pedrinho and Bissoli (defended other teams in the competition).

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Michael and Gabigol.

Suspended:-

Suspended:-

Outside: Arrascaeta and Bruno Henrique (injury), João Gomes (dengue) and David Luiz (in transition and not registered).