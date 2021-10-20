Athletico x Bragantino: Conmebol sets time for the final of the Sudamericana and ticket sales program | South American Cup

Conmebol decided, this Tuesday, the time and procedure for ticket sales for the final of the Copa Sudamericana between Athletico and Bragantino. The very final will be on November 20, a Saturday, in Montevideo, at 5:00 pm (Brasilia time) .

From 12:00 on this Wednesday, the 20th, the entity will start the registration process. Fans who want to guarantee a place in the stands must go to the website indicated by Conmebol to register.

More than 20,000 tickets will be sold for the match. Category 4, the cheapest, will give access to the sectors behind the goals and will be sold for $100 (about R$560.00). Athletico and Bragantino fans will be separated, each group on one side of the field.

The most expensive tickets, category 1, in the middle of the field, will be sold for 400 dollars (more than R$ 2,200.00).

Sales of specific sectors for each finalist club will be managed directly by Athletico and Bragantino. Each fan will have specific dates and times to access the platform and buy their tickets, with the disclosure made directly by each club.

The Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, will receive a capacity of 50% of the capacity for the decision of the Copa Sudamericana, as determined by the Uruguayan health authorities.

The decision will be played in a single game in Montevideo. In case of a tie, there is an extension of 30 minutes and, if the equality persists, the title will be decided on penalties. The champion guarantees places in the Libertadores and in the 2022 Recopa Sudamericana.

All South American champions