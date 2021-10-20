Athletico x Flamengo: know where to watch LIVE and ONLINE the match of the Copa do Brasil

Athletico and Flamengo face off this Wednesday (20), at Arena da Baixada, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the outward match of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup, athletic and Flamengo measure forces this Wednesday (20), at Arena da Baixada, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). Whoever passes will face the winner of Atlético-MG and Fortaleza in the decision. It is possible to watch the match on TV Globo (except MG and CE), on SporTV and on Premiere.

The two teams entered the competition in the fourth phase. Hurricane eliminated Avaí, Atlético-GO and Santos in the previous phases, always having good results at home, and looking to reach their third final. Already Fla reached seven decisions in history, and chasing their fourth title, which has not come since 2013.

The team from Rio left behind Coritiba, ABC and Grêmio in the previous phases and, in the three, won both matches. Flamengo’s expectation is to do a good result away from home, as happened in the quarter-finals, in order to play with more peace of mind at Maracanã, a week later.

It is the first time that the teams face each other in the 2021 season. At the beginning of the year, there was a clash for the 2020 Brazilian Championship, in which Athletico won by 2-1. Abner Vinícius and Renato Kayzer scored for the Hurricane, while Gustavo Henrique scored Flamengo’s goal.

Athletico x Flamengo: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

