Australia Announces Vaccine Mandate, and Novak Djokovic May Miss Grand Slam | sneakers

Australia’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke issued a statement on Wednesday that could jeopardize the participation of world number one Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. According to the authority, all tennis players who intend to participate in the Australian Grand Slam must be fully vaccinated.

Novak Djokovic with the 2020 Australian Open Champion Trophy — Photo: Getty Images

Australia suffered a lot from the pandemic and, to host the event, the government established that everyone involved be immunized against Covid-19. In addition, tennis players must comply with a strict 14-day quarantine when arriving in the country. The Serb refused to reveal his vaccination status and said he is unsure whether he will defend his crown at the Australian tournament.

– You need to be vaccinated twice to visit Australia. This is a universal application, not just for tennis players. I mean that all visitors to Australia will need to be vaccinated twice. It’s not a message for Novak. It’s a message for everyone who wants to visit Australia – said Hawke.