Average income of Brazilian workers is the lowest in 4 years

Brazilian workers with some type of occupation had the worst average income in the second quarter since 2017. This was shown by a survey carried out by the consulting firm IDados, based on indicators from the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), referring to the second quarter of the year, in the last four years.

The study takes into account the usual real income of the main occupation of those involved in the market, whether in formal or informal activities, already discounted for inflation.

In June of this year, the average income had a drop of almost 7% compared to the same period last year. In 2020, this amount was R$2,433, against R$2,613 in July 2021.

Factors that contributed to the drop in income

The pandemic, unemployment and underemployment, in addition to the effects of inflation, are some of the factors that have contributed to the drop in the average income of those who exercise some paid activity in Brazil.

“The pandemic harmed the average income of Brazilians who work. Those who are returning to work are finding a fragile market and this affects their income”, says the author of the survey, the leading researcher of the labor market at IDados, Bruno Ottoni.

Underemployment due to insufficient hours, that is, people who work less than 40 hours a week but would be willing to work more, reached the series record. Workers are working fewer hours than they would like and, consequently, have a lower real income. Most jobs are informal and high inflation further damages this picture.

The researcher also clarifies that the increase in average income that took place last year cannot be considered an improvement since it happened as a reflection of the pandemic unemployment.

“At the height of the pandemic, many workers were no longer part of the employed population, so their income no longer counted for the income of the employed. In the pandemic, those who left were informal, with lower income. lower income, the average income goes up”.

Not even the return of informal and self-employed workers, after the advance of vaccination, prevented the fall in income.

“As the economy recovered, people returned (to the market). But these were the ones who had left, the least qualified. Even with the gradual opening there are still restrictions, with many sectors forced to remain closed. Stadiums, houses of concerts, theaters, in several states”, says the researcher from IDados.

Higher unemployment also affects the income of those who work

Despite the decline in the unemployment rate in the 2nd quarter of 2021, which was 14.1%, 0.6% less than in the previous quarter (14.7%), 14.4 million Brazilians are still part of this universe, according to IBGE. unemployment too contribute so that the available jobs have lower wages, which also influences the fall in income.

According to the survey by IDados, workers who were unable to return to a formal job sought some source of income in informal activities or on their own, such as a driver or an application delivery person, for example, to ensure their livelihood.

Researcher Bruno Ottoni explains that informal or self-employed workers pushed for the resumption of employment in the pandemic, but the quality of this job contributes to the drop in Brazilian income.

“These jobs don’t offer the 40 hours a week and people end up working fewer hours than they need to, and getting paid less for it. That hurts their income.”