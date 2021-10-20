Average personal loan rate varies 0.95% in October, says Procon-SP

The average personal loan rate had a positive variation of 0.95% in October, according to the Procon-SP interest rate survey. The average overdraft rate has remained the same since February. In personal loans, the average rate of the banks surveyed was 6.38% per month, an increase of 0.06 percentage point (pp) compared to the average rate for the previous month, which was 6.32%, representing a variation positive of 0.95%. In the overdraft, the average rate of the surveyed banks remained at 7.96% per month, with no change in any of the surveyed banks.

According to Procon-SP, the changes were promoted by Bancos do Brasil and Bradesco. Banco do Brasil changed its rate from 5.73% to 5.81%, an increase of 0.08 pp, representing a positive variation of 1.40%. And Bradesco changed its rate from 7.42% to 7.72%, an increase of 0.30 pp, representing a positive variation of 4.04%.



The survey was carried out on October 4 by the Center for Intelligence and Research of the Consumer Protection and Defense School in the following banks: Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú, Safra and Santander.

“Procon-SP recommends that consumers are always aware of their budget. In the case of debt, you should research ways to obtain credit lines or even look for alternatives to negotiate them. One way to pay off overdraft and credit card debt is to exchange them for payroll-deductible loans, as they have lower interest rates,” says Procon-SP.

