B3 acquires Neoway, big data company from SC, for R$1.8 billion | Estela Benetti

B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, announced this Tuesday morning the acquisition of technology company Neoway, from Santa Catarina, leader in big data analytics, for R$ 1.8 billion. The purpose of the exchange is to expand services in the area in which it operates, which is public data for companies, precisely the focus of Neoway. Talks about the transaction were made public last week.

This is the second major M&A deal, in the English term M&A, involving a SC technology company this year. The first was the sale of RD Station, on March 9, for R$ 2 billion to Totvs.

According to B3, this was the biggest acquisition it made since 2017, when it became the Brazilian market’s stock exchange. She informed that she will set aside R$ 200 million for additional strategic investments for Neoway’s growth in the next five years.

Founded in 2002 by businessman Jaime de Paula, in Florianópolis, Neoway entered the big data segment in 2012. Since then, it has become the leader in business data, analytics and artificial intelligence in Brazil. It has a team of 450 employees, more than 500 B2B clients and for 2021, the projection is that it will reach net revenue of R$ 190 million.

According to today’s statement, the company will continue to act autonomously and independently, within the B3 group. He also informs that the headquarters remains in Florianópolis and with the current management. The intention, also for the long term, is to follow a management model and culture that prioritize innovation and proximity to customers.

– This new acquisition will allow us to combine, on the one hand, Neoway’s experience in collecting, analyzing and organizing data from different sources, generating added value for customers with innovative products, and on the other hand, the capital, credibility and market data of capital, vehicles, real estate and others that only B3 has. Data and analytics have been a growing source of revenue for international exchanges, and we believe that, in the “Internal Information” case of B3, this business will gain greater focus, speed and know-how as we bring talent, track record and the successful platform of Neoway – said Gilson Finkelsztain, CEO of B3.

Neoway reached this market value due to the efficiency and sophistication of the artificial intelligence it developed to offer corporate information. Its systems can gather in a few seconds or an hour data that a group of specialized people would take weeks to collect. It ranges from the number of supermarkets in a given state to the total number of bankrupt companies in a given region, for example.

Kadu Monguilhott, CEO of Neoway. (Photograph: Neoway, Disclosure )

– Neoway and B3 share values ​​and visions, including our commitment to a management model that relies on diversity, creativity and innovation. More importantly, we align ourselves around a common ambition: to write the history of the data market in Brazil, with the purpose of democratizing data and analytics and moving the economy. With this transaction, we will be able to go much further, and our team, customers, partners and society will benefit from this important strategic move by Neoway – said Kadu Monguilhott, CEO of Neoway.

Neoway’s business model gathers public data from various sources and makes it accessible to its customers via the cloud, in the SaaS (subscription service) model. They are used for decisions in the areas of marketing, sales, credit, fraud prevention, compliance and legal intelligence. These are data that help both in the decisions of private companies and public bodies.

Since it was founded, the company has received investments from important international funds such as Accel Partners, Monashees, Temasek, PointBReak, Pollux and Endeavor Catalyst. The acquisition still needs to be approved at the meeting by the shareholders of B3 and will also depend on the approval of the competition agency in Brazil, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). In addition, CVM will assess other conditions for this type of business.

