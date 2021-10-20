Bakery chain in Greater Belo Horizonte spotted with ‘cat’ in energy consumption – Gerais

Illustrative picture (photo: Jair Amaral/EM)

This Tuesday (10/19) Cemig and the Civil Police began a joint operation against “cats” in the electricity grid. A chain of bakeries, renowned in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, was spotted in six units, in the capital, Sabar, Santa Luzia and Nova Lima. This action is part of the company’s attempt to combat annual losses from irregular connections, in the order of R$400 million. Six people were arrested, one from each store unit.

Combating fraud, removing irregularities and preventing accidents with the electricity network are the main objectives of the joint operation between Cemig and the Civil Police to regularize the measurement system in bakeries in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The choice of points to be inspected was based on observations made by the company. The six stores of the bakery network had evidence of theft of electricity, the popular “gato” and, therefore, were the target of inspections.

When inspecting the watches, Cemig technicians confirmed the cats and all were photographed, registered and then removed. In cases of intervention inside the meters, the equipment was sealed and sent to the laboratory, where it will undergo evaluation, as determined by Aneel Resolution 414/2010.

If irregularities are confirmed in the laboratory analysis, those responsible must reimburse the company for the amount of energy consumed that had not been properly billed.

From January to September of this year, Cemig has already carried out around 300,000 inspections, with a focus on regularizing and ensuring compliance with the measurement. The company estimates that energy theft causes losses in the order of R$400 million per year, which is shared between the distributor and regular consumers.

Gabriel Linhares, Cemig’s Revenue Protection engineer, warns that energy theft can generate not only financial consequences, but also criminal ones for those who make this type of irregular connection.

“This practice is a crime provided for in the Penal Code in article 155, which stipulates a fine and a penalty of up to 8 years in prison. In addition to this article (155), some judges frame this crime in article 171, which deals with embezzlement”, he says.

In addition to being subject to the penalties provided for by law, the user must reimburse the distributor for all stolen and unbilled energy, retroactively, and pay an administrative cost that can reach almost R$4,400.

It is known that irregular connections put the population’s safety at risk, given the possibility of accidents with the electricity network, with serious and even fatal consequences. In addition, this practice has impacts on the quality of energy in the electrical system, which may cause interruptions in the supply to regular customers, fires and the burning of appliances and equipment.

“The main objectives of the operations with the support of the civil police are to minimize the damage shared between regular customers and Cemig, in addition to raising awareness among the population regarding the theft of energy and its impacts on society as a whole. The focus is to intensify the detection and regularization of consumer units with irregularities in energy metering and to lead those responsible to the Civil Police station”, explains the engineer.

hard work



Cemig has an Integrated Measurement Center (CIM) to identify suspected fraud, which includes specialized teams that monitor the consumption of 8.9 million consumers throughout the state.

Only in 2021 did Cemig use a computer system that, together with the performance of administrative and field teams, has provided an increase in the rate of correctness of inspections, which jumped from 27% in 2020 to 40% by mid-October of this year .

With the work of the CIM, it is possible to identify, in real time, any anomaly in the energy consumption pattern of large customers. There are 45 thousand, which represent around 60% of Cemig’s revenues, and send field teams to identify, register and remove irregularities.

lower rate



According to Gabriel Linhares, the tariff for consumers in Minas Gerais could be cheaper if there were no illegal and clandestine connections in Cemig’s concession area. “The loss shared between Cemig and the community. It’s like a condominium with ten residents, and one of them didn’t pay properly. The rate would be higher for the nine who pay correctly. In addition to financial losses, this crime causes inconvenience to the population, as it overloads the distribution network, compromises the quality of energy supply in the region where it is located and also threatens the safety of the neighbourhood. Hence the importance for society of the joint work of the Police and Cemig”.

Complaints can be made through the service channels: 116 or through the Virtual Agency on the company’s website.